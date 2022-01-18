As final predictions called for, Valley residents woke up Monday morning to anywhere from two to five inches of heavy, wet snow and strong winds that knocked power out across the region.
It meant for backbreaking work for Sunbury residents Ryan Martin and Keith Bunch, who spent part of their Monday morning shoveling snow all around a city block.
What started as fluffy snow Sunday afternoon transformed into a slushy mess as temperatures rose above freezing and led to some rain, which lowered snow totals but made for some shoveling.
“The rain and ice, it’s a lot heavier snow,” Martin said as he shoveled along Packer Street in Sunbury. “We’ve got a lot to do. We’re not sore yet, but we will be.”
Martin and Bunch were shoveling in front of Bunch’s house before turning north to shovel a block along Susquehanna Avenue leading toward God’s Missionary Church.
According to reports from the National Weather Service, there was a low of 2 inches of snow in Sunbury with a high of 5 inches in West Milton. Danville registered 4.2 inches of snow, while there were 4.1 inches recorded in Northumberland.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, the storm moved into the Northeast producing more than a foot of snow in some areas west of the Valley. The winter storm, combined with lake-effect snow, dumped 22.5 inches of snow in Harpersfield, Ohio, a little over an hour northeast of Cleveland, Ohio.
Other notable snowfall totals came out of the interior Northeast: 16.1 inches of snow were recorded in Buffalo, New York. Right near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, Cherry Hill, Pennsylvania, came close behind with a total of 16 inches of snow.
Strong winds also came into play Monday. As the winter weather advisory expired at 10 a.m. Monday, winds kicked in across the state. NWS in State College recorded 51 mph winds at the Johnstown Airport, the highest in the state, while high winds in the Valley were in Lewisburg at 38 mph.
Early Monday morning, power was out to more than 8,000 PPL customers, including more than 700 in the Valley. The number gradually declined throughout the day, with 27 Northumberland County and two Union County customers still in the dark as of 11 p.m. and 325 PPL customers across its footprint.
More cold weather is on the way following a mid-week warm up into the 40s. NWS in State College expects high temperatures in the region to creep into the low 20s, while lows could reach single digits Friday night.