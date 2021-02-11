HARRISBURG — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, clergy in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg will not mark the sign of cross on people’s foreheads with the ashes this year on Ash Wednesday as is traditionally done.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17. It marks a 40-day period when Catholics are asked to devote themselves to seeking the Lord in prayer and reading Scripture, to service by giving alms, and to sacrifice through fasting. During Ash Wednesday services next week, ashes will be distributed in the following manner: Clergy will bless the ashes and sprinkle them with Holy Water; Those wishing to receive ashes will line up, following social distancing guidelines; Instead of making the sign of the cross on foreheads, clergy will sprinkle the ashes on top of the head.
Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, will celebrate Mass and distribute ashes at noon at the Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick, 212 State Street, Harrisburg. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Diocese of Harrisburg YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/hbgdiocese, for those unable to attend in person.
— THE DAILY ITEM