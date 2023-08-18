Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan and Union. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Small streams and creeks are elevated and some are out of their banks including Muncy Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 620 AM EDT, Minor flooding is occurring in several locations. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell overnight. - U.S. Route 220 is closed north of Hugesville. Water is reported over several other secondary roads especially in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Milton, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Riverside, Montgomery, Linntown, Duboistown, Lightstreet, New Columbia, Montandon and Penns Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&