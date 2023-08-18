SELINSGROVE — Aspiring pilot Kennedy Stahl spent four days at Penn Valley Airport learning about many aspects of the aviation industry from members of Susquehanna STEM to the Skies.
Stahl, a junior high school student from State College, attended the program this week with five other high school students where they spent time on a flight simulator, toured a corporate jet, built robots and spoke with pilots and a mechanic who was working on a disassembled aircraft.
“It’s a great camp even if you don’t want to be a pilot,” she said Thursday. “We learned about every field of aviation, from air traffic control and maintenance.”
Victor Vogel founded the nonprofit Susquehanna STEM to the Skies in 2020 to promote educational opportunities and careers in aviation.
“Our mission is to tell people there are enormous opportunities in aviation, not just being a pilot,” said Vogel.
Board member Tom Neilson said the group is interested in working with school districts to engage students in STEM camps, airport visits and pilot training on a simulator Vogel purchased and installed at the Selinsgrove airport.
“If we can make learning exciting it engages students more,” Neilson said.
Camp attendee Hudson Farabaugh, of Cambria, said he’s been inspired by the program to consider taking flight instructions.
“I’d like to, but it’s not the cheapest thing in the world,” said Grant Sassaman, a ninth-grade student at Selinsgrove High School.
The program camp was funded with a $2,900 grant from Advance Central PA.
Vogel and Neilson said another camp will be held next year and they invite anyone interested to contact them at susquehannastem@gmail.com.