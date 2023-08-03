MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association is seeking volunteers to help out with Oktoberfest on Oct. 6 and 7.
The organization needs major help setting up the event on Thursday evening and tearing down after the event on Sunday afternoon. . It involves moving boxes from storage to the park including the steins and glassware, games, decorations, lights, and much more. They need help setting up tables and smaller tents and games. Tables need to be washed and banners need to be hung.
During the event, they need people working the ticket office, the wine booth, the souvenir stand and the games.
To volunteer, email mhra@dejazzd.com.
