SUNBURY — Due to the hatchery’s scheduling, the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association will be stocking trout two times this weekend at the Comfort Road Youth Fishing Area.
On Friday at 6 p.m., the association will stock trout from Cedar Run Trout Hatchery. On Saturday around 9 a.m., the association will stock trout from Fiddler’s Run Sportsman's Association. Members will leave the association's pavilion at 182 Houser Road at 7:30 a.m. to travel to Fiddler’s Run Hatchery to pick up the trout on Saturday.
Help is need with stocking on Friday evening. Children are encouraged to view the trout and carry a bucket full to their favorite fishing hole.
For more information, contact the association at (570) 495-4665 ext. 306.