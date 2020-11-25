MILTON — Gene Lloyd began building violins in his late 60s and today, at the age of 90, he's tackling the cello.
The retired mason contractor was nursing his first wife, Dorothy, following her stroke in 1996 when he began the violin-making hobby.
"I went from a hard-working man to staying home and taking care of her," he said.
Raised in a musical family, his mother was a piano teacher, Lloyd played the banjo and violin and performed in several local orchestras over the years.
While at home with his ailing wife, Lloyd learned how to restore one of his old violins by reading how-to books.
"I studied and studied and finally got the nerve to do it," he said.
Over the years he's built or restored 35 violins. Lloyd uses Sitka spruce for the tops of the instrument and curly or birdseye maple or curly cherry wood to build the back and neck.
One of them he sold to his great-nephew, Brian Hufnagle, who at the age of 50 took up the violin.
"He started a little too late," Lloyd quipped.
Hufnagle credits Lloyd with motivating him to learn how to play the instrument later in life.
"He was my inspiration," he said.
Living in Milton today with his second wife, Laurabelle, Lloyd has taken on a new challenge given to him by Matthew Abberger, pastor of Hillside Bible Church in Mifflinburg.
"The church has two of my violins and the pastor wants a cello to start a quintet," he said. "So, I got a book and I studied."