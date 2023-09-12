After serving more than 1,100 patients since it was launched in 2021, Geisinger's ConnectedCare365 chronic care management platform will soon reach more of those in need after Geisinger and Best Buy Health announced an expansion of their partnership Tuesday.
The remote patient monitoring programs are specialized for individuals with chronic conditions such as congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension, and diabetes, the companies said.
The patients receive devices that allow them to monitor their health at home. The data taken by these devices can also be virtually sent to their Geisinger care team through Best Buy Health’s care at home platform, Current Health, according to a press release.
"Health care is changing rapidly, and with those changes we are more focused than ever on moving care closer to our patients and members while simultaneously setting new standards for the quality of care they deserve,” said Karen Murphy, executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger.
Since last year, specially trained Geek Squad Agents have delivered, installed, and activated these devices in the homes of 300 Geisinger patients in the program. The agents also remain on standby for any troubleshooting needs and have been able to replace devices within the home within 24 hours, the companies said.
“The results of our program show that when we combine what Best Buy is known for — technology support and expertise — with Geisinger’s best-in-class care teams and network of clinics and hospitals, we can make a meaningful difference in the patient and caregiver experience,” said Deborah Di Sanzo, president of Best Buy Health. “Geisinger has been incredible in this work and we’re very excited about our ability to scale these capabilities across the country to further Best Buy Health’s goal to enable care at home for everyone.”