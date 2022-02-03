MOUNT CARMEL — A felony count of attempted homicide was added against a Shamokin accused of stabbing another man in late January.
Adam Patrick Danaher, 43, of Hillside Avenue, Shamokin, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole. Police accuse Danaher of stabbing Patrick Kantane, 49, on Jan. 21.
In addition to attempted homicide, he was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. He remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.
Danaher allegedly stabbed Kantane during a fight between the two men in the 100 block of North Beech Street, police said.