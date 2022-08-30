SUNBURY — Two city men will now go to trial on charges of attempted homicide after a Sunbury district judge sent the charges to Northumberland County court Tuesday.
Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, and Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in which both men pleaded "not guilty to the charges of attempted homicide after a June incident that city police said saw shots fired at the sister of an alleged murder suspect.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen testified the incident stemmed from a May homicide inside a convenience store on Fourth Street in Sunbury.
During the May 19 incident, police said Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru walked into the Penn Jersey Mart and shot Kareem Jakes, 30, to death before leaving Jakes for dead and fleeing the scene.
Uhuru has been charged with the homicide.
On Tuesday, Riche, with his attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, and Moultrie, who is being represented by Kate Lincoln, also of Lewisburg, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Egan, called a relative of Uhuru to the stand.
The woman testified she was picked up by a friend at her house in a white Nissan on June 15 and noticed they were being followed. The woman said she saw a white flash and the vehicle. She said they were able to get away from the black SUV following them.
Bremigen testified the incident was in retaliation to the homicide.
Another key witness was Isaac Holley, of Northumberland, who is being charged as an accomplice to attempted homicide. Holley said he was driving the black SUV that was following the woman and her friend.
Holley said he had an issue with the driver of the vehicle the woman was in and he saw it pass so he wanted to pull them over and talk about it, the man testified by Facetime Tuesday.
Holley said he had received a phone call from Moultrie and Riche looking for a ride and they were in the vehicle when Holley noticed the white Nissan and began to follow the vehicle.
Holley said Moultrie fired shots out of the passenger side window at the vehicle and Holley immediately pulled over and told them all to get out of the car.
Holley said he left the scene because he was in fear for his life.
Officer Trey Kurtz testified that the fourth person inside the vehicle was Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, who is also charged as an accomplice to attempted homicide.
Kurtz said Houseal told police Riche also fired a gun from the back passenger side window of the vehicle Holley was driving, according to Kurtz.
Toomey listened to the testimony and ruled all charges would be sent to county court.
Houseal remains incarcerated on $150,000 cash, while Moultrie and Riche are incarcerated on $250,000 cash. Holley, who was also incarcerated on $150,000 cash, was released after posting bail.