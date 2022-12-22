SUNBURY — A 30-year-old Northumberland man accused of attempted criminal homicide was granted nominal bail on Thursday by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
Saylor said Jordon Seelye, 30, of Northumberland, was granted release from jail for $1 due to the length of pre-trial incarceration. He ordered an ankle monitor, no contact rules and bail supervision program by probation.
A criminal motion hearing on Thursday was continued at the request of the District Attorney’s office to subpoena five witnesses. A new hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. March 21 in front of Judge Hugh Jones.
Police were dispatched to North Third Street for a report of an assault on Feb. 6. When officers arrived, they noticed the victim, Kenneth Banghart, had been stabbed.
In addition to attempted homicide, Seelye is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, and four misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, second-degree simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with physical evidence.