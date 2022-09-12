SUNBURY — Jury selection for a Shamokin man accused of shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours was postponed on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 32, of Shamokin, was originally scheduled for jury selection on Monday. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
Gregory is accused of allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.
Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. He also has pending drug and DUI charges in unrelated cases.