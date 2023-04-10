SUNBURY — A Northumberland County Judge will review a request from one of the suspects in an alleged attempted homicide case to be released on a Rule 600 violation.
On Monday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones originally denied the request from Francky Riche, 31, of Sunbury, but told Defense Attorney Brian Ulmer to refile it with more information about Riche's co-defendant Anthony Moultrie, of Sunbury. Ulmer said his client should be entitled to the same courtesy as Moultrie, who was granted a Rule 600 violation but incarcerated due to being held in contempt because he refused to testify during an unrelated trial.
"He (Moultrie) was granted bail," said Ulmer. "He should be on the exact same footing with his co-defendant."
Both Riche and Moultrie, 27, of Sunbury, were charged in relation to a shooting that took place that police said was directed at a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru who was a passenger in a vehicle that had to allegedly speed away when the shots were fired near downtown Sunbury. Riche is being held on $250,000 cash bail.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Jones said he didn't know enough about the case and how they are connected. He reserved further judgment until Ulmer refiles the motion.
On May 19, police said Uhuru walked into the Penn Jersey Mart on Fourth Street, Sunbury, and shot Kareem Jakes, 30, to death before fleeing the scene. Moultrie and Riche are accused of trying to gun down Uhuru’s sister on June 16 while Reggie Houseal, 19, of Sunbury, and Isaac Holley, 18, of Northumberland, are charged as accomplices to attempted homicide.
Police said all four men were inside of a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger on June 16.
Houseal and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Houseal, at $150,000 cash bail, remains incarcerated. Holley posted 10 percent of $50,000 cash bail and was released June 20.