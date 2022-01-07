SUNBURY — The victim of a registered sex offender on Friday called her attempted rapist a coward, a monster and someone who is incapable of changing his violent behavior.
On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced Dustin Michael Cornelius, 24, to 10 1/2 to 21 years in state prison, which would start at the conclusion of his current sentence of two to 10 years. Cornelius, currently an inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Collegeville, pleaded guilty in October to felony counts of attempted rape and assault by a prisoner.
The victim, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor, said she has had to seek counseling and psychiatric help for her post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, sleepless nights and flashbacks.
"I absolutely hate it, I hate him, I hate everything about this," the woman testified.
The victim was having a one-on-one session with Cornelius on Jan. 8, 2019, at SCI-Coal Township. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
"That day was the start of a nightmare," the woman testified.
She was a new mother, recently returned from maternity leave. She said she loved her job and enjoyed helping people.
"I was just trying to help him one last time before he graduated from the therapeutic program," she said.
While she escaped and survived, the woman said Cornelius still took her away from her family and friends. She is no longer the "happy-go-lucky" woman; instead, she had to fake smiles and tell her husband that she is fine when she is not, she said.
She said she feels emptiness, hopelessness and wonders what she could have done differently to change the incident.
"I wish my child could experience the old me," she said.
She asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.
"I can only imagine when he could do if he is released from prison," she said.
Cornelius is currently about five years into serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip-tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017 and secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.
Cornelius via videoconference apologized to the woman and her family for the "irreparable harm" he caused.
"I hope they can move forward and be well," he said.
Cornelius said he was accepting responsibility for his actions and wanted to seek treatment.
"I don't want this for my life," he said.
Jones told Cornelius that he "certainly hopes so."
The woman was only there to help and "that's how you rewarded her," said Jones.
A felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment were dropped as part of the plea deal. Jones also sentenced Cornelius to pay $400 worth of fines, plus court costs and fees, and ordered him to register as a Tier 3 Megan's Law Offender, the highest tier.
Court-appointed attorney Matthew Allen Slivinski, of Selinsgrove, represents Cornelius.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said she is happy with the sentence.
"I'm glad that this can help bring closure to the victim and her family," she said.