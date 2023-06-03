Attig Road between App and Penns Drive in Monroe Township will be closed next week as construction continues of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.
The road will be closed Monday through Friday to allow for the construction of a truck crossing on Attig Road.
A detour using App and Mill roads and Penns Drive will be in place.
When the truck crossing is constructed, motorists can expect large trucks crossing Attig road with traffic being controlled by flagging.
Visit www.csvt.com for more information about the CSVT project.
— MARCIA MOORE