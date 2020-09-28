SUNBURY — Accused murderer Samantha Delcamp is in "ongoing negotiations" with the district attorney's office, her defense attorney said.
On Monday, Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, was scheduled for a status conference hearing in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. Delcamp's attorney public defender Michael O'Donnell asked Saylor for a continuance.
Delcamp, along with Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, are accused by Stonington state police in connection with the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker. Delcamp is Parker's mother.
Delcamp, who is charged as an accomplice to murder, claims Burgess, 20, abused her, which caused her to lie to police, to not report abuse on her daughter and to not call authorities after an Oct. 10, 2019 incident that left Arabella beaten so badly doctors had to remove part of her brain.
Arabella remained in critical condition until she died of her injuries on Nov. 22.
Saylor did not immediately grant the request and asked O'Donnell why he wanted the continuance. O'Donnell asked to approach the bench and speak with Saylor and the judge declined.
O'Donnell then said he did not want to speak in open court and asked to speak with the judge in chambers. Saylor agreed and a brief recess was taken before O'Donnell returned to the courtroom and once again asked for the continuance.
Saylor then accepted the request.
O'Donnell would not say what the negotiations are with District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, but said it could possibly be a plea deal. The district attorney's office does not comment on ongoing cases, Matulewicz said.
Members of the Delcamp family sat in court. Mandy Kegler, who was given full custody of Arabella, in November, said she wants to see justice.
"These continuances are frustrating," she said. "I want to see justice for Arabella and I want this all to be over with and Arabella get her justice."
In April, Saylor granted to allow a professional psychologist to meet with Delcamp to evaluate her claims of being a victim of domestic abuse. Saylor granted Delcamp $2,500 to pay for the psychologist with the condition that the results would be shared with the district attorney's office.
Burgess is charged with criminal homicide.
Arresting state trooper Brian Siebert said Burgess beat Arabella, Delcamp knew the abuse was taking place and continued to put the child in danger.
Burgess claimed in a prison interview with The Daily Item that he did strike the child and Delcamp on occasion because they "did not follow the rules." He said he did not beat the child to death. Burgess claims on Oct. 10, Delcamp was mad at her daughter over not eating and Delcamp picked her up and threw her across the room, which led to Arabella hitting her head on the floor.
In a separate interview, Delcamp told the newspaper that Burgess struck the child often and that Delcamp was in fear of her life from Burgess because he would lock her in an attic and hit her.