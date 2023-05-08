SUNBURY — A plea deal is on the table for the father of murder suspect Ajani Uhuru.
On Monday in Northumberland County Court, defense attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, informed President Judge Paige Rosini that the defense was "very close to a resolution" for Ajani Munsh Uche Uhuru, 55. The father was scheduled for jury selection on Monday, but Rosini granted a defense motion to continue the case until the July/August trial term.
"We do not want to select a jury and waste their time," said Rude.
Rosini granted the continuance but told Rude that they must reach a resolution soon, otherwise, the case will be scheduled for trial. A plea hearing will be scheduled once Rude and the Commonwealth work the details out.
The elder Uhuru is charged with felony hindering after officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, was driving following the fatal shooting inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, in Sunbury.
The 24-year-old Uhuru is jailed without bail after police said he shot and killed 30-year-old Kareem Jakes. He was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on May 24 after being on the run, police said.
Police said the younger Uhuru entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and got into an argument with Jakes before shooting Jakes and fleeing the scene.
The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.
When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said.
The younger Uhuru, who is held without bail, is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 1:15 p.m. July 11 in front of Rosini.
The elder Uhuru has been free since July 6 after posting $200,000 cash bail through Professional Surety Melissa Whistler.