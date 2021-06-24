SUNBURY — A private attorney withdrew as legal counsel on Thursday for a Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges.
On Thursday in Northumberland County Court, attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, cited his client’s inability to pay, a breakdown in communication and a conflict of interest for withdrawing from representing Akeem Tyree Gregory, 31, of Shamokin. President Judge Charles Saylor granted the motion, appointed conflict counsel Jim Best and postponed the July trial to a later date.
“I cannot ask you to proceed without compensation,” said Saylor. “Also, if there’s a breakdown in communication and the defendant is not going to follow your advice, it makes it impossible.”
Gregory has been incarcerated at the county jail in Coal Township since Feb. 22, 2020, for allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.
Rudinski said Akeem has exhausted his funds and is filing motions on his own against Rudinski’s advice. Rudinski also represents in a separate case one of Gregory’s alibi witnesses.
Gregory said Rudinski’s withdraw is a violation of the contract, but he wants to keep Rudinski as his attorney.
“If he withdraws, I believe he is giving up on me,” said Gregory. “I would like my money back if that is the outcome.”
Rudinski said he would provide Best with the 80,000 pages of discovery, which includes Facebook records and medical records.
Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. In addition to the pending drug charges, Gregory also has pending simple assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 in the jail.