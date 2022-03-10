MIDDLEBURG — The attorney representing a Harrisburg dentist facing trial in Snyder County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been granted access to the teen's county Children and Youth records.
President Judge Michael H. Sholley on Thursday granted Williamsport attorney Kyle Rude's request for the Snyder County girl's Children and Youth records, with redactions of all confidential information. He also said the materials can not be disclosed to a third party by Rude or District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
Piecuch said he had no legal grounds to object to Rude's pretrial request for the information in Rude's defense of Michael B. Damgaard, a 33-year-old Dauphin resident accused of sexually assaulting, recording the acts and threatening a 15-year-old girl between May 12, 2020, and June 19, 2020, after meeting her online.
He has been charged with 13 felony and seven misdemeanor offenses.
Rude also asked for, and was granted a continuance of a March 25 hearing to allow him time to review the Children and Youth documents.