A former Wood-Mode Inc. employee on Thursday received a notice that money deducted from his paycheck was not used to pay his state, school or county taxes, prompting another call by attorney Joel Wiest to state investigators.
"I don't know how this can be (limited to a single individual) unless it was an oversight," said Wiest, a Sunbury attorney who is offering his legal services for free to the 938 former Wood-Mode Inc. workers who lost their jobs on May 13 when former owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund suddenly closed the 77-year-old Kreamer plant after failing to find a buyer or secure more funding.
A former employee notified Wiest on Thursday that he had received a notice from Statewide Tax Recovery that his state and local taxes had not been paid.
Wiest said the employee informed him that the money had been deducted from his paycheck and was supposed to have been paid on his behalf by his former employer.
The state Attorney General's Office has received several complaints regarding alleged insurance fraud after several former employees were notified that their medical coverage ended a month before the plant closed because of non-payment into the Geisinger Health Plan by Wood-Mode Inc. despite the money being deducted from employee paychecks.
A spokesman from the state office would not comment on whether an investigation is being conducted.
Earlier this month, Wiest accompanied state Reps. Lynda Culver and David Rowe and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz at a meeting with several members of the state Attorney General's Office to discuss the complaints about health insurance and pensions.
In September, the custom cabinet manufacturing plant resumed production under new ownership and name. Bill French purchased the company assets, renamed it Wood-Mode LLC and hired 250 former employees.