The Coal Township man taken into custody following a raid at his home this morning is being held on $100,000 bail for drugs and weapons charges.
According to arrest papers, law enforcement seized one digital scale and one “clear bag” each containing methamphetamine and marijuana from 1468 Pulaski Ave., home of Joseph Llewellyn.
A search warrant was served at the home at 6 a.m., according to court documents.
The court documents don’t specify the weight of either seized substance. The substances were sent for chemical analysis at a state police laboratory.
Llewellyn allegedly sold methamphetamine and firearms to a confidential informant on separate occasions. According to arrest papers, Llewellyn sold the drug and a Glock .40-caliber handgun on Oct. 24 and also sold methamphetamine and a Tapco SKS rifle on Nov. 4.
Llewellyn was convicted of aggravated battery in 1993 in Florida and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Narcotics agents with the state Attorney General’s Office led the investigation along with Coal Township police and Dauphin County Probation.
Agent Christopher Burnell charged Llewellyn with two felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of firearm prohibited along with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic signed off on the search warrant and presided over Llewellyn’s arraignment, setting bail at $100,000 cash.
According to the search warrant, law enforcement sought methamphetamine, money, financial records and more at Llewellyn’s home in the Springfield section of Coal Township’s east end.
A controlled purchase was arranged leading up to this morning’s raid at Llewellyn’s home, the warrant states.
Residents in the Springfield area reported a heavy police presence in the 1400 block of Pulaski Avenue and the use of a helicopter observed circling above with a search light activated.
Other items sought included additional controlled substances and paraphernalia and records related to the distribution of heroin as well as cell phones, computer equipment, firearms and photographs of co-conspirators, assets and controlled substances, according to the search warrant.