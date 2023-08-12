Additional lawsuits will be filed against Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg in the coming weeks, according to an attorney who represents family members and victims.
Attorney Erica C. Wilson, of Murray, Stone & Wilson PLLC, in West Conshohocken, said she represents the majority of the families who have residents involved in a case of extensive elderly abuse by two employees at the assisted living facility at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg. Wilson last month filed the first lawsuit in Union County Court on behalf of patient Alice Longenberger and her family.
“We have three cases that we expect to file in the next two weeks or so,” said Wilson. “There will be more after that. We expect to have more than five against this facility in the next couple of months.”
Those listed as defendants are Heritage Springs facility and corporation, administrator Tambra Speece, Business Manager Lennea Brown, employees Madison Laine Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, and a 17-year-old boy, property owner T-Ross Brothers, of Milton, and Todd and Tom Ross and Christopher Helmrich, of T-Ross.
The lawsuit alleges counts of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty against the Heritage defendants; counts of negligence per se against all defendants; and counts of negligence and battery against the two employees. A jury trial is demanded as well as financial damages.
“We feel like we have brought the lawsuit against the people in the company who are responsible for what happened there,” said Wilson. “We certainly are going to aggressively prosecute the cases to get all the answers for the families. We hope to try these cases, to bring light to what happened, and make the public aware, and hold everyone accountable.”
Lynn Feidler, the daughter of Alice Longenberger, describes this legal action as a “Journey to Justice” and the supporters as “Alice’s Army.” She wants more in-depth training, including sensitivity training that will force caregivers to learn about a patient’s life.
Additionally, Feidler said she wants this case to lead to legislative change. She envisions a law where abusers of the elder population are placed on a list and can never work with that population again, similar to Megan’s Law and sex offenders.
“I am advocating for every single one of those residents, just as I have for children my whole life, for people with no voice,” she said. “I want justice. I’m not going to stop until we have justice.”
Two employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care were criminally accused last month of abusing elderly residents at the Union County facility between December and April. Cox and the 17-year-old male juvenile allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.