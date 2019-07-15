A Sunbury attorney is offering to petition Snyder County Court on behalf of Wood-Mode employees to access their retirement accounts.
Attorney Joel Wiest is contemplating requesting Snyder County Court to compel the company to release money, a court filing called a mandamus petition.
"By doing this, I do not see any way that the suit could have any ill effect on a potential purchase of the company, as we are not asking for anything that is not already there and invested for you all and to which the new management would have no access anyway," Wiest explained in a post on the Friends of Wood-Mode Facebook page Monday morning.
In the wake of the sudden May 13 Kreamer plant shutdown that put 938 custom cabinetry manufacturing employees out of work, several have complained online about the difficulty they've encountered trying to get at their vested pension or 401(k) accounts.
A number of former employees encouraged Wiest to file the court action.
Julie Powell said her husband, Dennis, worked at Wood-Mode for 31 years and has a vested pension.
"We have no idea what has happened to it or the funds in it," she said.
Others, like Edward Reich, expressed frustration with the lack of answers regarding their retirement accounts.
"I am considering a lawsuit of my own. I am almost out of patience with these people," he said.
Cory Hoffman expressed irritation with the whole situation that has arisen since Wood-Mode owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund abruptly closed the 77-year-old plant after failing to sell the company or secure more funding to keep it operating.
"To be honest, I'm tired. I'm tired of job searches, interviews and turn downs. I'm tired of dealing with insurance whether it be health or cancer or any other insurance. I'm tired of not knowing what is truth and what is rumor. I'm tired of this nightmare period. So any help in getting what is due to us would be greatly appreciated," Hoffman wrote in response to Wiest's post about the proposed court action.
Wiest said in the post that he doesn't believe the court petition would have an adverse impact on the ongoing negotiations by Middleburg businessman Bill French to purchase the assets of Wood-Mode and restart the company.
French said last week that he hopes to finalize a deal in the next week or so.
In the meantime, three separate lawsuits have been filed alleging Wood-Mode violated the federal WARN Act by failing to provide at least 60 days notice of a plant closure and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch referred alleged criminal complaints against the owners to the state Attorney General's Office.