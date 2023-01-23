SUNBURY — An attorney representing a Sunbury man involved in an attempted homicide case is seeking her client's release on nominal bail.
On Monday in Northumberland County Court, court-appointed attorney Kate Lincoln, of Lewisburg, informed Judge Hugh Jones that she intended to file a motion to release Anthony Moultrie, 27, of Sunbury, on $1 bail due to a Rule 600 violation. Moultrie is one of four men accused of shooting at the sister of accused killer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru in June.
Lincoln said no plea deal has been presented, no negotiations have occurred and she doesn't have all discovery evidence for the case. She said she cannot prepare a defense without access to all evidence being presented by the commonwealth.
"I doubt the case is ready for trial," Lincoln said of the commonwealth.
Moultrie, who is facing attempted homicide and related charges, has been incarcerated since June 23, which is more than 180 days. Jones informed Lincoln to file the motion and it would be argued during a hearing at a later date.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Lincoln informed Jones that she received some discovery evidence, but has yet to receive several videos shown at a preliminary hearing. Jones ordered the commonwealth to turn over the videos to Lincoln within 30 days.
On May 19, police said Uhuru walked into the Penn Jersey Mart on Fourth Street, Sunbury, and shot Kareem Jakes, 30, to death before fleeing the scene. Moultrie and Francky Riche, 30, of Sunbury, are accused of trying to gun down Uhuru's sister on June 16 while Reggie Houseal, 19, of Sunbury, and Isaac Holley, 18, of Northumberland, are charged as accomplices to attempted homicide.
Police said all four men were inside of a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger on June 16.
Houseal and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Both Moultrie and Riche, at $250,000 cash bail each, and Houseal, at $150,000 cash bail, remain incarcerated. Holley posted 10 percent of $50,000 cash bail and was released June 20.
Riche is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 9:15 a.m. Friday in front of Jones. Houseal is scheduled for a status conference at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 27 in front of President Judge Paige Rosini.