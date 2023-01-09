SELINSGROVE — Attorney Greg Stuck announced his candidacy for district judge in eastern Snyder County.
Stuck, a Republican, looks to fill the six-year term currently held through the end of the year by District Judge John H. Reed who announced Monday he will not run for a third term.
A practicing attorney in the Valley for 35 years, Stuck has experience in civil and criminal law. He has served as an assistant district attorney and co-council in homicide cases and has represented thousands of clients in his private practice.
His "experience, knowledge and legal training" make him "uniquely prepared to serve the citizens" as district judge, Stuck said. "I would be honored to serve the citizens of Eastern Snyder County."
Stuck has a bachelor's degree in political science from Penn State University, with a minor in Middle Eastern Studies. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1988.
He is a member of the Snyder-Union County Bar Association, Northumberland County Bar Association and Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Stuck and his wife, Debbie, live in Hummels Wharf.