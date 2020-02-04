LEWISBURG — Attorneys for all sides embroiled in the lawsuit regarding municipal funding for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department said in a joint motion that they’re pursuing a settlement and sought to delay a scheduled bench trial.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock granted a request for 90-day extensions, moving the bench trial to the third quarter of 2020 and pushing back deadlines into May and June for discovery evidence, pretrial motions, answers and arguments.
Lewisburg Borough filed suit in February 2019 against East Buffalo Township and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. At issue is municipal funding. The borough seeks to maintain a 52-48 split, with the township paying the larger portion. The township holds that it’s up to either municipality to request a specific amount of coverage — which could push a contribution higher or lower — rather than a percentage split.
“The parties are interested in pursuing settlement, which may include the services of an independent neutral, prior to conduction depositions,” the joint filing stated.
“The parties have engaged in written discovery, with over 26,000 pages of documents produced,” the filing stated.
Hudock granted the joint motion on Jan. 15, just one day after the motion was made. On Jan. 23, the court released its amended case management order formally pushing back the trial and related deadlines. If the case were to go to trial, at the moment it would be held sometime between July 20 and Oct. 18.
Lewisburg is represented by Campbell Durrant of Pittsburgh; East Buffalo Township by Mette, Evans & Woodside of Harrisburg; the police commission by its solicitor, Brian Kerstetter of Lewisburg.