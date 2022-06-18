An accident involving a utility vehicle (UTV) sent one man to Geisinger via Life Flight for an arm injury on Friday night, according to Coal Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Madden.
Madden said that the male rider in his 40s was operating the UTV on the Glen Burn Colliery mountain in Coal Township when it rolled over around 7:30 p.m. Friday, causing a “severe arm injury. The man was stabilized on top of the culm bank and then transported by the Coal Township Rescue Squad UTV to the ballfield on Bunker Hill where a Life Flight helicopter was waiting.
The paramedics on the scene determined that he was injured enough to be transported by Life Flight, said Madden.
The man was “alert, conscious and talking,” said Madden. “Due to the extent of the injury, they decided to take him by Life Flight.”
Madden did not have the man’s identity. The man’s condition was unable to be obtained.
Glen Burn Mountain off Route 61 overlooking Shamokin is considered to be the largest man-made mountain. It is a popular place for ATV riders.