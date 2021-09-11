DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will end four weeks of “Clear the Shelter” events with adoptions offered free for kittens, cats and dogs.
Free adoptions will run from Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Bloom Road shelter.
Pets will be vaccinated, spayed and/or neutered, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed. Adopters will receive a bag of toys and food sample for dogs and toys, treats and a food sample with kittens and cats. Usual adoption fees range from $75 to $450 for puppies and dogs, $150 for kittens and $85 for adult cats or those 7 months and older.
Adult cats include Fluffy, Sir Nicholas, Fourteen and Gypsy.
Dogs in need of homes include Bo, Cleo, Max, Ribbit and Charlie.
People should bring carriers if they have them. Otherwise, they can buy a cardboard carrier for $5 which can be reused.
To schedule an appointment to meet a pet, call 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.