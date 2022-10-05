SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Libraries Wine and Art Festival raised nearly $19,000 for the four libraries.
Held Saturday at Shade Mountain Winery in Middleburg, the fundraiser attracted more than 60 people and included an in-person and online auction.
Proceeds from the auction brought in just under $19,000 for the libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure, said Mitch Alday, program and circulation director.
"This year’s Evening of Wine and Art was special, not only because we raised more money than the past two auctions, but because we were finally able to gather again as an unrestricted group for the first time in a long time," he said.
The annual event has raised more than $270,000 in the past 17 years.
— MARCIA MOORE