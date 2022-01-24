MIDDLEBURG — A Port Trevorton man has declined the auditor position he was elected to in November after Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch challenged his eligibility to serve in the role.
Following Piecuch's filing in county court to remove John-Robert E. Wood as auditor in Union Township due to his 2007 conviction in Susquehanna County for theft by receiving stolen property, Wood sent a letter to the Snyder County Board of Elections declining the position.
Elections Director Caleb Shaffer said Union Township officials will now be responsible for filling the vacancy.