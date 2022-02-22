SUNBURY— The Valley Players Community Theater will be holding auditions on March 7 and 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Packer House for the group’s next production.
The group has two plays in mind, including Delval Divas, by Barbara Pease Weber, and Crazy Quilt Club, by Pat Cook.
The show is set to begin at The Packer House, on 24 N. 3rd St., in Sunbury, on May 6, 7 13 and 14.
“We have two scripts in mind, and the turnout for auditions will help us determine which show we’ll do,” director Joyce Hendricks noted. “Both plays are excellent showcases for the talent we know is out there in our region.”
Delval Divas features six female roles ranging in age from 30-50 and Crazy Quilt Club will feature eight female roles from ages 40 to 50 and one male role.
For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.