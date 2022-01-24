LEWISBURG — Daisy Auger-Domínguez — who spent two decades overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for companies such as Moody’s Investors Service, The Walt Disney Company and Google — will deliver the keynote address at Bucknell University’s graduation in May.
Auger-Domínguez, the chief people officer at Vice Media Group, is a 1995 Bucknell graduate with a degree in international relations and women’s and gender studies.
Bucknell’s 172nd commencement is scheduled for May 22.
Auger-Domínguez leads Vice Media Group’s global human resources organization, including its people operations, diversity, equity and inclusion, corporate facilities and real estate and social impact.
“I’m deeply honored to be asked to deliver this year’s Commencement address at my alma mater. The first thing I did was tell my father, who is still beaming with pride from when he saw me receive my diploma,” Auger-Domínguez said. “It feels like it was only yesterday when I was sitting in those folding chairs contemplating what the future held for me and my small cohort of largely BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) friends who had built such deep bonds. I promise to make it short, candid and impassioned.”
“Daisy’s professional life has been dedicated to designing and effectively executing more inclusive and equitable work cultures in some of America’s largest corporations. At a time when organizations are struggling with how best to improve levels of diversity, equity and inclusion, she is making workplaces more inclusive and equitable, and now she’s sharing her knowledge through her new book,” says Bucknell President John Bravman. “We always hope that our students apply their Bucknell education to make the world a better place, and she is doing just that. We are so proud to welcome her back as our 2022 Commencement speaker.”
Auger-Domínguez has been named one of Hispanic Executive’s Top 10 Leaders; one of the 25 Most Powerful Women by People en Español; and has received the New York City Council Leadership in Community Service Award.