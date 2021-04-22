LEWISBURG — Mark Roginkin and Anurag Vaidya, Bucknell University seniors studying biomedical engineering, took first place during Wednesday’s annual BizPitch competition sponsored by the university and the Bucknell Small Business Development Center.
Roginkin and Vaidya pitched their business startup, gARments, which aims to boost retail sales at small businesses with an augmented reality shopping experience.
The “Shark Tank”-style event streamed live on the SBDC Facebook page and YouTube channel and remains online for viewing. It was held in a virtual format for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic.
Emily Bayuk, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, was runner-up with The STEM Diaries Academy — a digital course for college-bound students on a STEM career path. Bayuk's mission is to close engineering’s gender gap. She’s already created handwritten and illustrated books about STEM, specifically electronics, to inspire young girls.
Christopher Lagana, mechanical engineering, and computer engineering majors Ethan Dunne and Mateo Conde, all of whom are seniors, took the fan favorite prize for Conch, a mobile concierge service linking people with places.
Chanze Ahsan, a junior studying economics/philosophy, won the Change Maker prize for Brave Beyond BISP (Benazir Income Support Program). BISP’s goal is to empower women one skill at a time.
Winners split $7,000 in prizes, with gARments taking $3,000 for first place.