Food service location inspections from Aug. 1-31
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Village Towne Rest
Date of report: Aug. 2 Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (A food employee was observed touching pickle chips, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2 (Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
Penn 80 Milton Truck Plaza
Date of report: Aug. 2
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Burger King #2330/#1045
Date of report: Aug. 2
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
China Garden
Date of report: Aug. 2
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Bahama Sno Shack
Date of report: Aug. 2
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Quick Shop
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Mop being stored in rear three-bay dish sink.)
Livestock Market
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (A food employee was observed touching hamburger bun, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
Dewart Country Store
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Person in charge could not produce frozen dessert test results: must be available at facility.) 2 (Two small lemon meringue pies held at room temperature, in the “Reduced” area, rather than 41 °F or below as required.) 3 (Plumbing system not maintained in good repair observed heavy water leaking at the kitchen sink.)
Derricks Restaurant
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
White Oak Tavern
Date of report: Aug. 7
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Black and yellow mold-like substance accumulations observed on underside of ice machine production area and guard.)
Troutman’s Food Service
Date of report: Aug. 7
Town: Hickory Corners
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Schiano’s Ice Cream & More
Date of report: Aug. 7
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ceiling tiles damaged/missing in the service area, and need replaced.) 2 (Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed service area’s hot water to handwash sink turned off due to leaking.)
Hickory Corners And Community Fire Co.
Date of report: Aug. 7
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Trinity Lutheran Church
Date of report: Aug. 12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Imperial Lanes
Date of report: Aug. 12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Original Italian Pizza
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety sliced deli meats and cheeses prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, not being date marked with a 7 day useby date.)
American Legion Post 71
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Pap’s Ribeye Steaks Mff 3
Date of report: Aug. 15
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.)
West End Fire Co #5
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Subway #63095
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes V
iolations: None
Pop’s Original Mff3
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
Hollenbach’s By The Wall
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Front Street Station
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Chipped paint, mold growth/residue, and warped/chipped/missing ceiling tiles.) 2 (Screen door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a torn screen and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The screen also has a significant amount of dust/dirt/food residue.) 3 (Food contact surface of multiple cutting boards are not smooth, easily cleanable and/ or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.) 4 (Observed multiple pieces of cooking equipment / pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.) 5 (Observed multiple food stored directly on the floor in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 6 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.)
Divers’ Concessions
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
David J Reigel Enterprises
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Tharpton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1575
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Spider webs throughout facility.) 2 (Cooling units throughout have dust accumulation on fans inside of units.)
Atlas American Legion Post 804
Date of report: Aug. 16
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Timber Creek Family Restaurant
Date of report: Aug. 19
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rosie’s Cafe
Date of report: Aug. 19
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
Angie's Market
Date of report: Aug. 19
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food Employee observed eating food in the food preparation area.)
St Louis De Montfort Academy
Date of report: Aug. 22
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Ranshaw Mart
Date of report: Aug. 22
Town: Renshaw
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Open sandwich display unit’s food items was held at 52°F, in the front counter area, rather than 41 °F or below as required; GUER’s pint and half gallon tea containers held at 46-48°F, in the Gatorade cooler, rather than 41 °F or below as required by manufacturer.) 2 (The handwash sink located in the store and restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
Line Mountain Trevorton Elementary School
Date of report: Aug. 22
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Annabelle’s Family Restaurant
Date of report: Aug. 22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Prepackaged assorted baked goods and frozen soups for retail sale not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2 (Food preparation unit items held at 48°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41 °F or below as required.)
Whitenight’s Farm Market
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
United Lutheran Church
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Den
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Tall Cedars Tfs 3
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Sunbury Hospital Snack Bar
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed prep station, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.) 2 (wall/ceiling in the dry storage area is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) Subway #11955 Date of report: Aug. 23 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (Observed Air vents throughout establishment with dust accumulation and the cooler unit had some slight dust accumulation.)
Snyder’s By The Creek
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rita’s Concessions
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rey’s Gourmet Dogs Tfs3
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Beverage container tops / lids submerged in ice in consumer self service display container.)
Rachel’s Soft Pretzels
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Front under counter refrigerator’s food was held at 53 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
Dunkin’ Donuts #349205
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed food being prepared under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.) 2 (Exposed food preparation observed in areas of active construction / repair without effective protection or separation of food preparation, (missing tile in ceiling near food prep areas)) 3 (Some of the cooler unit shelving have wearing to the shelves and visible rust.)
Dawn Of Pop Snyder’s
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cutting boards show wear and are not easily cleaned.)
CSG Lunch Express
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ice machine has dust/residue.) 2 (Cutting boards are worn to the point that proper sanitation cannot be met.)
Chestnut St. Deli, Inc.
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, (standing freezer has some slight food residue)) Northumberland Hook & Ladder Date of report: Aug. 25 Town: Northumberland Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (Observed multiple pieces of equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, (fryer, stove, flat top, oven surfaces, and surrounding wall and floors))
Northumberland Fire Co. #1
Date of report: Aug. 25
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ice machine has accumulation of dust/ residue.)
Pine Lane Herbs & Food
Date of report: Aug. 26
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cheese was held at 46°F, in the left household refrigerator, rather than 41 °F or below as required.)
MONTOUR COUNTY
Village Inn Restaurant
Date of report: Aug. 7
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Midway Lanes Snack Bar
Date of report: Aug. 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
McDonald’s #06752
Date of report: Aug. 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility inspection indicates evidence of small fly-like insect activity in front counter areas.) 2 (Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)
Danville Mobil
Date of report: Aug. 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
Danville Food Mart
Date of report: Aug. 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
El Torito Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Date of report: Aug. 2
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Small pools of standing water in basement caused by leaking pipes/ floor. Is being addressed by a contractor and corrected expected by the end of Aug..)
Walking Taco Stand
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Garden hose used to fill water tank is not a food-grade hose. Facility will switch to a water cooler with tap filled with 100*F water from the fire co. stand for this temporary event. Food-grade hose to be procured for next year’s event if needed.)
Vinnie’s Pizza
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Kind Cafe
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Reliance Hose Co No. 1 Carnival Grounds
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Middleburg BSA Troop #415
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Jor-Dan’s XL-9441
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Emmanuel Lutheran @ Middleburg Carnival
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Chipotle
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Burger King #25800
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (A y-valve with shutoffs is installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB.)
Benner’s Concessions Cotton Candy & Candy Apples
Date of report: Aug. 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
We Be Cheesin’ Mff-4
Date of report: Aug. 9
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Master Beverage
Date of report: Aug. 9
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Gray Squirrel Campsites
Date of report: Aug. 9
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rescue Hose Company
Date of report: Aug. 14
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Exposed rust on ceiling light frames in french fry stand.)
Isabella’s Restaurant & Lounge
Date of report: Aug. 14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Country Tavern Steak & Seafood
Date of report: Aug. 14
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Condensate dripping from coolant box on wall in walk-in beer cooler. No food to be stored under drips.) 2 (Boxes of food and containers of ice cream not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.)
China Wok
Date of report: Aug. 14
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bulk bag of carrots and box of broccoli not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2 (The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by miscellaneous items and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 3 (Loose caulking hanging in both exhaust hoods in kitchen; Leaking drain pan in walk-in cooler. Drips being collected in pan. Drain line to be inspected for blockage/ freezing.)
A Plus 40418H
Date of report: Aug. 30
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cold-hold island unit was fluctuating from 44*F to 50*F according to thermometer on shelf. Unit will be serviced/cleaned. May be used again once holding at or below 41 *F reliably.) 2 (TCS foods on cold-hold island unit registering 44-48*F instead of 41*F or below. All items were moved to proper cold-holding)
UNION COUNTY
Oma’s Antique Emporium
Date of report: Aug. 2
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Wenger’s Discount Grocery Store
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Union County West End Fire Co.
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Teri’s Concessions
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Ruby Sanguedolce Seats and Eats
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Lewisburg Freez
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Hissho Sushi at Giant #6332
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Henry Lapp Bakery & Produce
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Hartley Township Recreation Center
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Food Barn
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Christ United Lutheran Church
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Barnes and Noble Cafe at Bucknell
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. Only an open-ended hose or a bleeder T-valve allowed installed.)
Allenwood Cafe
Date of report: Aug. 5
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Formicacovered table top above the 3-compartment sink has deteriorating areas/surfaces that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.); 2 (Dust buildup on return air vents in ceiling at cookline.)
Holiday Inn Express
Date of report: Aug. 12
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No chlorine test strips were available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 2-compartment sink.)
Hidden Valley Camping Resort
Date of report: Aug. 12
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of food was not available in the one kitchen refrigerator.); 2 (Several lights not shielded in kitchen area.)
Central Oak Heights
Date of report: Aug. 12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RB Winter Concessions
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Purity Candy Company
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Pizza Phi
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Kelly Elementary School
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Fuji Steakhouse
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Hose with sprayer gun observed attached to mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. Hose was detached.)
Fuel On Lewisburg
Date of report: Aug. 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (3-compartment sink covered and blocked for use. Soda dispensing nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized periodically. Sink to be uncovered and ready for use at all times.)
Comfort Suites
Date of report: Aug. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Express Food Mart
Date of report: Aug. 19
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Hand wash sink p-trap was disconnected and gray water draining into a catch bucket. Repairs needed.)
Big Lots #1376
Date of report: Aug. 19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Freez - Mff 3
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JR Meats
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Elizabeth’s An American Bistro
Date of report: Aug. 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Bonanza Steakhouse
Date of report: Aug. 28
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Persons in charge not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code.) 2 (Side wall and numerous ceiling spots rusting in walk-in meat cooler. Areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable; Heavy buildup of grease at right of deep fryers on corner ledge of hood, at floor/ wall juncture comer and on the floor behind the Arctic Air refrigerator.) 3 (Steel wool and green pad observed stored in and at handsinks indicating uses other than handwashing only.) 4 (Spray bottle of bleach stored co-mingled with food ingredients at cookline.) 5 (Handwash reminder sign missing at handsink near dishwasher.) 6 (Bulk bag of potatoes near handsink and bags of ice and boxes of food in walk-in freezer not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 7 (Vacuum-packed fish not removed from vacuum packaging when thawing under refrigeration.) 8 (Spray nozzles inside ceiling of mechanical dishwasher observed clogged with material. Spray nozzle assemblies to be taken out and cleaned routinely so proper washing and rinsing is achieved.) 9 (Floor sweeping dust bins observed stored hanging in dessert area with debris/garbage from last evening and not emptied and cleaned properly.) 10 (Light bulb hanging loose in dessert refrigerator is not coated nor shielded from breakage.) 11 (Pant-legs exhausts on mechanical dishwasher observed with heavy buildup of dried grime at intakes.) 12 (Avantco refrigerator observed with buildup of ice on interior ceiling surfaces. Unit registering 42-44*F ambient. Not keeping 41*F or below.) 13 (Dipper well at grill was left full of water and with food residuals from yesterday.) 14 (The ServSafe certificate posted is for an employee no longer at this facility.) 15 (Tiles missing and broken on floor at mechanical dishwasher allowing for areas of standing water. Tile grouting low or missing in same area around dishwasher.) 16 (Spray bottle of yellow chemical not labeled as to contents at mechanical dishwasher.) Rockey Auctions
Date of report: Aug. 29 Town: Lewisburg Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (Hot water at warewash sink only reaching 105*F instead of at least 110*F.) 2 (Mop head of floor mop observed drying in handwash sink. Handsink to be used for handwashing only.)