Food inspections

The kitchen at the Americus Hose Company in Sunbury.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Food service location inspections from Aug. 1-31

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx. 

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Village Towne Rest

Date of report: Aug. 2 Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (A food employee was observed touching pickle chips, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2 (Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

Penn 80 Milton Truck Plaza

Date of report: Aug. 2

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Burger King #2330/#1045

Date of report: Aug. 2

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

China Garden

Date of report: Aug. 2

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Bahama Sno Shack

Date of report: Aug. 2

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Quick Shop

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Mop being stored in rear three-bay dish sink.)

Livestock Market

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (A food employee was observed touching hamburger bun, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

Dewart Country Store

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Person in charge could not produce frozen dessert test results: must be available at facility.) 2 (Two small lemon meringue pies held at room temperature, in the “Reduced” area, rather than 41 °F or below as required.) 3 (Plumbing system not maintained in good repair observed heavy water leaking at the kitchen sink.)

Derricks Restaurant

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

White Oak Tavern

Date of report: Aug. 7

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Black and yellow mold-like substance accumulations observed on underside of ice machine production area and guard.)

Troutman’s Food Service 

Date of report: Aug. 7

Town: Hickory Corners

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Schiano’s Ice Cream & More

Date of report: Aug. 7

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ceiling tiles damaged/missing in the service area, and need replaced.) 2 (Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed service area’s hot water to handwash sink turned off due to leaking.)

Hickory Corners And Community Fire Co. 

Date of report: Aug. 7

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Trinity Lutheran Church

Date of report: Aug. 12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Imperial Lanes

Date of report: Aug. 12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Original Italian Pizza

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety sliced deli meats and cheeses prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, not being date marked with a 7 day useby date.)

American Legion Post 71

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Pap’s Ribeye Steaks Mff 3

Date of report: Aug. 15

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.)

West End Fire Co #5

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Subway #63095

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes V

iolations: None

Pop’s Original Mff3

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

Hollenbach’s By The Wall

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Front Street Station

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Chipped paint, mold growth/residue, and warped/chipped/missing ceiling tiles.) 2 (Screen door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a torn screen and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The screen also has a significant amount of dust/dirt/food residue.) 3 (Food contact surface of multiple cutting boards are not smooth, easily cleanable and/ or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.) 4 (Observed multiple pieces of cooking equipment / pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.) 5 (Observed multiple food stored directly on the floor in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 6 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.)

Divers’ Concessions

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

David J Reigel Enterprises

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Tharpton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1575

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Spider webs throughout facility.) 2 (Cooling units throughout have dust accumulation on fans inside of units.)

Atlas American Legion Post 804

Date of report: Aug. 16

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Timber Creek Family Restaurant

Date of report: Aug. 19

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rosie’s Cafe

Date of report: Aug. 19

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

Angie's Market

Date of report: Aug. 19

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food Employee observed eating food in the food preparation area.)

St Louis De Montfort Academy

Date of report: Aug. 22

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Ranshaw Mart

Date of report: Aug. 22

Town: Renshaw

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Open sandwich display unit’s food items was held at 52°F, in the front counter area, rather than 41 °F or below as required; GUER’s pint and half gallon tea containers held at 46-48°F, in the Gatorade cooler, rather than 41 °F or below as required by manufacturer.) 2 (The handwash sink located in the store and restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

Line Mountain Trevorton Elementary School

Date of report: Aug. 22

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Annabelle’s Family Restaurant

Date of report: Aug. 22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Prepackaged assorted baked goods and frozen soups for retail sale not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2 (Food preparation unit items held at 48°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41 °F or below as required.)

Whitenight’s Farm Market

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

United Lutheran Church

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Den

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Tall Cedars Tfs 3

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Sunbury Hospital Snack Bar

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed prep station, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.) 2 (wall/ceiling in the dry storage area is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) Subway #11955 Date of report: Aug. 23 Town: Sunbury Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (Observed Air vents throughout establishment with dust accumulation and the cooler unit had some slight dust accumulation.)

Snyder’s By The Creek

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rita’s Concessions

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rey’s Gourmet Dogs Tfs3

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Beverage container tops / lids submerged in ice in consumer self service display container.)

Rachel’s Soft Pretzels 

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Front under counter refrigerator’s food was held at 53 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

Dunkin’ Donuts #349205

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed food being prepared under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.) 2 (Exposed food preparation observed in areas of active construction / repair without effective protection or separation of food preparation, (missing tile in ceiling near food prep areas)) 3 (Some of the cooler unit shelving have wearing to the shelves and visible rust.)

Dawn Of Pop Snyder’s

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cutting boards show wear and are not easily cleaned.)

CSG Lunch Express

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ice machine has dust/residue.) 2 (Cutting boards are worn to the point that proper sanitation cannot be met.)

Chestnut St. Deli, Inc.

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, (standing freezer has some slight food residue)) Northumberland Hook & Ladder Date of report: Aug. 25 Town: Northumberland Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (Observed multiple pieces of equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, (fryer, stove, flat top, oven surfaces, and surrounding wall and floors))

Northumberland Fire Co. #1

Date of report: Aug. 25

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ice machine has accumulation of dust/ residue.)

Pine Lane Herbs & Food

Date of report: Aug. 26

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cheese was held at 46°F, in the left household refrigerator, rather than 41 °F or below as required.)

MONTOUR COUNTY

Village Inn Restaurant

Date of report: Aug. 7

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Midway Lanes Snack Bar

Date of report: Aug. 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

McDonald’s #06752

Date of report: Aug. 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility inspection indicates evidence of small fly-like insect activity in front counter areas.) 2 (Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)

Danville Mobil

Date of report: Aug. 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

Danville Food Mart

Date of report: Aug. 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY

El Torito Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Date of report: Aug. 2

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Small pools of standing water in basement caused by leaking pipes/ floor. Is being addressed by a contractor and corrected expected by the end of Aug..)

Walking Taco Stand

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Garden hose used to fill water tank is not a food-grade hose. Facility will switch to a water cooler with tap filled with 100*F water from the fire co. stand for this temporary event. Food-grade hose to be procured for next year’s event if needed.)

Vinnie’s Pizza

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Kind Cafe

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes 

Violations: None

Reliance Hose Co No. 1 Carnival Grounds

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Middleburg BSA Troop #415

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Jor-Dan’s XL-9441

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Emmanuel Lutheran @ Middleburg Carnival

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Chipotle

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Burger King #25800

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (A y-valve with shutoffs is installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB.)

Benner’s Concessions Cotton Candy & Candy Apples

Date of report: Aug. 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

We Be Cheesin’ Mff-4

Date of report: Aug. 9

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Master Beverage

Date of report: Aug. 9

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Gray Squirrel Campsites

Date of report: Aug. 9

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rescue Hose Company

Date of report: Aug. 14

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Exposed rust on ceiling light frames in french fry stand.)

Isabella’s Restaurant & Lounge

Date of report: Aug. 14

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Country Tavern Steak & Seafood

Date of report: Aug. 14

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Condensate dripping from coolant box on wall in walk-in beer cooler. No food to be stored under drips.) 2 (Boxes of food and containers of ice cream not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.)

China Wok

Date of report: Aug. 14

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bulk bag of carrots and box of broccoli not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2 (The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by miscellaneous items and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 3 (Loose caulking hanging in both exhaust hoods in kitchen; Leaking drain pan in walk-in cooler. Drips being collected in pan. Drain line to be inspected for blockage/ freezing.)

A Plus 40418H

Date of report: Aug. 30

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cold-hold island unit was fluctuating from 44*F to 50*F according to thermometer on shelf. Unit will be serviced/cleaned. May be used again once holding at or below 41 *F reliably.) 2 (TCS foods on cold-hold island unit registering 44-48*F instead of 41*F or below. All items were moved to proper cold-holding)

UNION COUNTY

Oma’s Antique Emporium

Date of report: Aug. 2

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Wenger’s Discount Grocery Store

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Union County West End Fire Co.

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Teri’s Concessions

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Ruby Sanguedolce Seats and Eats

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Lewisburg Freez

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Hissho Sushi at Giant #6332

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Henry Lapp Bakery & Produce

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Hartley Township Recreation Center

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Food Barn

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Christ United Lutheran Church

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Barnes and Noble Cafe at Bucknell

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. Only an open-ended hose or a bleeder T-valve allowed installed.)

Allenwood Cafe

Date of report: Aug. 5

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Formicacovered table top above the 3-compartment sink has deteriorating areas/surfaces that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.); 2 (Dust buildup on return air vents in ceiling at cookline.)

Holiday Inn Express

Date of report: Aug. 12

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No chlorine test strips were available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 2-compartment sink.)

Hidden Valley Camping Resort

Date of report: Aug. 12

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of food was not available in the one kitchen refrigerator.); 2 (Several lights not shielded in kitchen area.)

Central Oak Heights

Date of report: Aug. 12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RB Winter Concessions

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Purity Candy Company

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Pizza Phi

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Kelly Elementary School

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Fuji Steakhouse

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Hose with sprayer gun observed attached to mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. Hose was detached.)

Fuel On Lewisburg

Date of report: Aug. 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (3-compartment sink covered and blocked for use. Soda dispensing nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized periodically. Sink to be uncovered and ready for use at all times.)

Comfort Suites

Date of report: Aug. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Express Food Mart

Date of report: Aug. 19

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Hand wash sink p-trap was disconnected and gray water draining into a catch bucket. Repairs needed.)

Big Lots #1376

Date of report: Aug. 19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Freez - Mff 3

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JR Meats

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Elizabeth’s An American Bistro

Date of report: Aug. 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Bonanza Steakhouse

Date of report: Aug. 28

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Persons in charge not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code.) 2 (Side wall and numerous ceiling spots rusting in walk-in meat cooler. Areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable; Heavy buildup of grease at right of deep fryers on corner ledge of hood, at floor/ wall juncture comer and on the floor behind the Arctic Air refrigerator.) 3 (Steel wool and green pad observed stored in and at handsinks indicating uses other than handwashing only.) 4 (Spray bottle of bleach stored co-mingled with food ingredients at cookline.) 5 (Handwash reminder sign missing at handsink near dishwasher.) 6 (Bulk bag of potatoes near handsink and bags of ice and boxes of food in walk-in freezer not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 7 (Vacuum-packed fish not removed from vacuum packaging when thawing under refrigeration.) 8 (Spray nozzles inside ceiling of mechanical dishwasher observed clogged with material. Spray nozzle assemblies to be taken out and cleaned routinely so proper washing and rinsing is achieved.) 9 (Floor sweeping dust bins observed stored hanging in dessert area with debris/garbage from last evening and not emptied and cleaned properly.) 10 (Light bulb hanging loose in dessert refrigerator is not coated nor shielded from breakage.) 11 (Pant-legs exhausts on mechanical dishwasher observed with heavy buildup of dried grime at intakes.) 12 (Avantco refrigerator observed with buildup of ice on interior ceiling surfaces. Unit registering 42-44*F ambient. Not keeping 41*F or below.) 13 (Dipper well at grill was left full of water and with food residuals from yesterday.) 14 (The ServSafe certificate posted is for an employee no longer at this facility.) 15 (Tiles missing and broken on floor at mechanical dishwasher allowing for areas of standing water. Tile grouting low or missing in same area around dishwasher.) 16 (Spray bottle of yellow chemical not labeled as to contents at mechanical dishwasher.) Rockey Auctions

Date of report: Aug. 29 Town: Lewisburg Compliant: Yes Violations: 1 (Hot water at warewash sink only reaching 105*F instead of at least 110*F.) 2 (Mop head of floor mop observed drying in handwash sink. Handsink to be used for handwashing only.)

