Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. 

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's website

MONTOUR

WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 08/22/2020

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GMC CLINIC — WOODBINE SB FOOD SERVICES

Date of report: 08/13/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PINE BARN INN

Date of report: 08/13/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Double door refrigerator’s food was held at 44 °F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

BURKHOLDER’S FARM MARKET

Date of report: 08/11/2020

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEETER’S MOBILE TREATS MFF 3

Date of report: 08/11/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the Ice cream truck does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F)

NORTHUMBERLAND

SCHOCK’S SUB HUB

Date of report: 08/31/20

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S

Date of report: 08/28/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in grilling area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(A clean up kit needs to be readily available separate from the regular cleaning items.) 3(Toppings were held at 48 °F, in the front area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 4(Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose the items with eggs may be undercooked.) 5(Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.) (Non-food contact surfaces (register keys) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225

Date of report: 08/28/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Clean-up kit needs to be readily available separate from regular cleaning items.) 2(Interior surface of microwave is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment.) 3(The handwash sink in the storage area was blocked by signage and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 4(Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the hot dog roller area.)

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349205

Date of report: 08/26/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Icemaker seal missing/broken/deteriorating. May cause physical contamination of food items.) 2(Observed ventilation equipment, throughout the facility, with an accumulation of dust, dirty food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 3(Observed * food stored directly on the floor in * area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

A PLUS 40413H

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Outside, rear area to ice chute not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of mold-like substance accumulations.)

BURGER KING

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed grease drop accumulations on fire suppression lines in hood above fryers.)

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

GREYSTONE DINER & BAR

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.) 2(Observed mold-like substance accumulations on outside area to beer lines in walk-in cooler.)

LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching lettuce, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Flooring in middle kitchen heavily damaged - needs repair/replace as no longer easily cleanable surface.)

PIZZA TOWN

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cigarette and lighter found on the food preparation unit in the kitchen area during the inspection.) 2(Canned mushroom and tomato sauce stored in open trailer adjacent to kitchen — observed lids getting hot from sunlight.) 3(Food employee observed in grill area, wearing watch on arm.) 4(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 5(Sponges observed in the dish area to clean food contact surfaces.)

SUBLICIOUS

Date of report: 08/20/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

B & C CAFE

Date of report: 08/19/20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

LA JAUNT BAKERY

Date of report: 08/19/20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: None

NICKLE PLATE BAR & GRILL; THREE PONDS GOLF

Date of report: 08/19/20

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Heavy frost accumulations observed in freezer compartment of above counter apartment-style refrigerator.) 2(Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations - observed several burn marks along inside door frame indicating possible radiation leakage.)

TIFFANY LOUNGE

& RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/19/20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.)

ROSS FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY MFF#2

Date of report: 08/15/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A thermometer for measuring ambient air temp in the milk cooler was not available.)

DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 08/13/20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GHEZZI’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 08/13/20

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

JAMES’ PIZZA

Date of report: 08/13/20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIC-MAR RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/13/20

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged desserts not labeled properly with ingredient statement and net weight.)

ALDI #102

Date of report: 08/12/20

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #8375

Date of report: 08/12/20

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GLOSSER MOTOR INN

Date of report: 08/12/20

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PALMER’S DINER

Date of report: 08/12/20

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Walk-in cooler shelving, a food-contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

WAL-MART SUPER

CENTER #2481

Date of report: 08/12/20

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEETER’S DRIVE IN

Date of report: 08/11/20

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BARRETT BOLAM MFF 3

Date of report: 08/07/20

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHEROKEE TAP ROOM

Date of report: 08/07/20

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 58°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(A temperature measuring device for measuring automatic warewashing water temperatures is not available (must have either temperature strips or maximum-hold, water-proof thermometer))

CHINA BOWL & SUSHI

Date of report: 08/07/20

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FLO’S CO

Date of report: 08/07/20

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY

Date of report: 08/07/20

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks at the time of this inspection) 2(Doors on both two-door freezers not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of food waste.)    

ANGIE’S MARKET

Date of report: 08/06/20

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the basement restroom.) 2(Deli meat was held at 44°F, in the counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Display case food was held at 44°F, in the side area of deli, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

DAL-HERN PHARMACY

Date of report: 08/06/20

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HANNAH’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/06/20

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid)

SCHIANO’S ICE CREAM & MORE

Date of report: 08/06/20

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

WHITE OAK TAVERN

Date of report: 08/06/20

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Salad items held at 44°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

FUNNEL CAKE STAND

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J B K COMPLEX

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD MILL/ROUND STAND/POTATO BARN

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS XKE-9627 - MFF4

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE WHARF COMPLEX

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Waffle cone batter was held at 44°F, in the Old Mill, rather than 41°F or below as required. Bulk milk was held at 51°F, in the Old Mill, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(The handwash sink located in the Haunted House Dippin’ Dots does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F)

TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #6569

Date of report: 08/04/20

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Eggs held at 47°F, in the warehouse refrigerator, rather than 45°F or below as required. Warehouse refrigerator food was held at 47°F, in the * area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 08/04/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MASSER’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/04/20

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food was held at 44°F, in the chicken shack area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Walk-in food was held at 57°F, in the main kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Front counter’s food storage unit was observed operating at 44°F, in the main restaurant area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in main kitchen’s walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3(Rust accumulations observed on shelving in walk-in cooler and seafood commercial refrigerator.)

SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK

Date of report: 08/04/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SURPLUS OUTLET

Date of report: 08/04/20

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY

Date of report: 08/22/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Several food employees observed in food stands, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Food was held at 50°F, in the left household refrigerator in entrance stand, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 62°F, in the right household refrigerator in entrance stand, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 51°F, in the household refrigerator in hamburger stand, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Refrigeration Required To Maintain 41*F Or Below; Household Refrigerators May Not Hold Proper Temperature During Peak Usage Periods.) 4(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the entrance snack bar area.)

CHINA WOK

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. 2(Observed 50 pound bags of carrots and onions stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

GRAY SQUIRREL

CAMPSITES

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ISABELLA’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ISLE OF QUE BREWING

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA RUHLS

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Kreamer

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHADY BROOK

CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROY BENNER

CONCESSIONS FUNNEL CAKES MFF3

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BELLA’S PIZZA LLC

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the rear single-door glass-front refrigerator in cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 58°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

HOMER’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks at the time of this inspection.) 2(Sponges observed in the dish sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces.)

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE KIND CAFE

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTY LINE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/14/2020

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CRUISERS CAFE

Date of report: 08/14/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Milk was held at 50°F, in the ice cream preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 58°F, in the cook’s line commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #15935

Date of report: 08/14/2020

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS

Date of report: 08/14/20

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Owner observed in preparation area, wearing watch on arm.)

SHAFER’S RESTAURANT - SOFT SERVE

Date of report: 08/14/20

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCOOPER TROOPER

Date of report: 08/10/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL ENCANTO

Date of report: 08/06/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILLER’S CONCESSIONS-MFF3

Date of report: 08/05/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION    

BONANZA STEAKHOUSE

Date of report: 08/25/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Static dust observed on ceiling tiles around air diffusers in kitchen.) 2 (One soup on hot-hold bar registering 118*F instead of 135*F or above. Soup was on bar <\2 hrs. Soup removed, reheated to 168*F and placed back on bar.)

CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOM-N-NICKS CONCESSIONS - MFF 3

Date of report: 08/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BARNES AND NOBLE CAFE AT BUCKNELL

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUJI STEAKHOUSE

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG DELICATESSEN

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pre-packaged, grab-and-go cheese, pasta salad, potato salad and stuffed peppers not labeled with name of business, address and full ingredient listing - including all sub-ingredients.) 2(No backflow device on hose at mop sink.)

SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #2

Date of report: 08/18/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40421H

Date of report: 08/17/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE

Date of report: 08/17/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 08/17/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CENTRAL OAK HEIGHTS

Date of report: 08/12/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #17844

Date of report: 08/12/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HENRY LAPP BAKERY & PRODUCE

Date of report: 08/12/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ingredients missing on vinaigrette, chow chow, sweet pepper chunks and sweet pickle relish.)

MCDONALD’S #17733

Date of report: 08/11/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HIDDEN VALLEY CAMPING RES

Date of report: 08/10/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Row of lights not shielded in kitchen area.)

CINN-FUL TREATS

Date of report: 08/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1604

Date of report: 08/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(2 quarts of chocolate milk observed for sale with sell-by dates of Aug 5. Both were pulled and discarded.)

DAVY’S FRESH MARKET

Date of report: 08/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE FOOD BARN

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARTLEY TWP RECREATION CENTER

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JR’S SOFT PRETZELS & MORE

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant:     Yes

Violations: 1(Pre-packaged candy and salads (chicken, tuna, macaroni, etc...) not fully labeled to include address of facility and all ingredients including any sub-ingredients. Weight or volume also needs to be listed.)

JUST JAC’S @ UNION CO WEST END FAIR - MFF 3

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a copy of the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

LARRY’S PIZZA & SUBS

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG FREEZ

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

REXY’S GOURMET DOGS - TFF 3

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.) 2(No ServSafe was available for review. Owner will need to register for the 5-year manager course.) 3(Facility did not have a temporary handsink setup at start of inspection. Owner borrowed a insulated cooler from a nearby facility to correct. Sanitarian held opening of facility till handsink was setup.)

SNYDER’S (HALE’S) HAWAIIN SHAVED ICE

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY WEST END FIRE CO

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY

Date of report: 08/05/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1)3 Similac Soy baby formulas with use by 1 Feb 20 and 1 Similac advance with use by 1 Jul 20 observed for sale. All were pulled and discarded. 12 cans of soup, tuna, beans, olives and peppers all with damaged seams observed for sale. All were pulled and will be discarded.) 2(Mouse droppings observed in corner of warehouse and along the Western wall of facility at shipping doors and in sorting room only along Western wall.) 3(No backflow device on hose at mop sink at receive dock.)

HIDEAWAY LATTE CAFFE

Date of report: 08/04/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on wall, ceiling and electrical conduit in corner of kitchen.)

Tags

Recommended for you