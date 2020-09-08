Food service location inspections from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's website
MONTOUR
WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 08/22/2020
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GMC CLINIC — WOODBINE SB FOOD SERVICES
Date of report: 08/13/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PINE BARN INN
Date of report: 08/13/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Double door refrigerator’s food was held at 44 °F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
BURKHOLDER’S FARM MARKET
Date of report: 08/11/2020
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEETER’S MOBILE TREATS MFF 3
Date of report: 08/11/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the Ice cream truck does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F)
NORTHUMBERLAND
SCHOCK’S SUB HUB
Date of report: 08/31/20
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S
Date of report: 08/28/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in grilling area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(A clean up kit needs to be readily available separate from the regular cleaning items.) 3(Toppings were held at 48 °F, in the front area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 4(Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose the items with eggs may be undercooked.) 5(Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.) (Non-food contact surfaces (register keys) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225
Date of report: 08/28/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Clean-up kit needs to be readily available separate from regular cleaning items.) 2(Interior surface of microwave is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment.) 3(The handwash sink in the storage area was blocked by signage and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 4(Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the hot dog roller area.)
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349205
Date of report: 08/26/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Icemaker seal missing/broken/deteriorating. May cause physical contamination of food items.) 2(Observed ventilation equipment, throughout the facility, with an accumulation of dust, dirty food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 3(Observed * food stored directly on the floor in * area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
A PLUS 40413H
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Outside, rear area to ice chute not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of mold-like substance accumulations.)
BURGER KING
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed grease drop accumulations on fire suppression lines in hood above fryers.)
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
GREYSTONE DINER & BAR
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.) 2(Observed mold-like substance accumulations on outside area to beer lines in walk-in cooler.)
LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching lettuce, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Flooring in middle kitchen heavily damaged - needs repair/replace as no longer easily cleanable surface.)
PIZZA TOWN
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cigarette and lighter found on the food preparation unit in the kitchen area during the inspection.) 2(Canned mushroom and tomato sauce stored in open trailer adjacent to kitchen — observed lids getting hot from sunlight.) 3(Food employee observed in grill area, wearing watch on arm.) 4(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 5(Sponges observed in the dish area to clean food contact surfaces.)
SUBLICIOUS
Date of report: 08/20/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
B & C CAFE
Date of report: 08/19/20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
LA JAUNT BAKERY
Date of report: 08/19/20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: None
NICKLE PLATE BAR & GRILL; THREE PONDS GOLF
Date of report: 08/19/20
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Heavy frost accumulations observed in freezer compartment of above counter apartment-style refrigerator.) 2(Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations - observed several burn marks along inside door frame indicating possible radiation leakage.)
TIFFANY LOUNGE
& RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/19/20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.)
ROSS FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY MFF#2
Date of report: 08/15/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A thermometer for measuring ambient air temp in the milk cooler was not available.)
DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 08/13/20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GHEZZI’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 08/13/20
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
JAMES’ PIZZA
Date of report: 08/13/20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIC-MAR RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/13/20
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged desserts not labeled properly with ingredient statement and net weight.)
ALDI #102
Date of report: 08/12/20
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #8375
Date of report: 08/12/20
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GLOSSER MOTOR INN
Date of report: 08/12/20
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PALMER’S DINER
Date of report: 08/12/20
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Walk-in cooler shelving, a food-contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
WAL-MART SUPER
CENTER #2481
Date of report: 08/12/20
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEETER’S DRIVE IN
Date of report: 08/11/20
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BARRETT BOLAM MFF 3
Date of report: 08/07/20
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM
Date of report: 08/07/20
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 58°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(A temperature measuring device for measuring automatic warewashing water temperatures is not available (must have either temperature strips or maximum-hold, water-proof thermometer))
CHINA BOWL & SUSHI
Date of report: 08/07/20
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FLO’S CO
Date of report: 08/07/20
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY
Date of report: 08/07/20
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks at the time of this inspection) 2(Doors on both two-door freezers not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of food waste.)
ANGIE’S MARKET
Date of report: 08/06/20
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the basement restroom.) 2(Deli meat was held at 44°F, in the counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Display case food was held at 44°F, in the side area of deli, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
DAL-HERN PHARMACY
Date of report: 08/06/20
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HANNAH’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/06/20
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid)
SCHIANO’S ICE CREAM & MORE
Date of report: 08/06/20
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
WHITE OAK TAVERN
Date of report: 08/06/20
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Salad items held at 44°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
FUNNEL CAKE STAND
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J B K COMPLEX
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD MILL/ROUND STAND/POTATO BARN
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS XKE-9627 - MFF4
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE WHARF COMPLEX
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Waffle cone batter was held at 44°F, in the Old Mill, rather than 41°F or below as required. Bulk milk was held at 51°F, in the Old Mill, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(The handwash sink located in the Haunted House Dippin’ Dots does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F)
TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #6569
Date of report: 08/04/20
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Eggs held at 47°F, in the warehouse refrigerator, rather than 45°F or below as required. Warehouse refrigerator food was held at 47°F, in the * area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 08/04/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MASSER’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/04/20
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 44°F, in the chicken shack area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Walk-in food was held at 57°F, in the main kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Front counter’s food storage unit was observed operating at 44°F, in the main restaurant area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in main kitchen’s walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3(Rust accumulations observed on shelving in walk-in cooler and seafood commercial refrigerator.)
SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK
Date of report: 08/04/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SURPLUS OUTLET
Date of report: 08/04/20
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Date of report: 08/22/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Several food employees observed in food stands, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Food was held at 50°F, in the left household refrigerator in entrance stand, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 62°F, in the right household refrigerator in entrance stand, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 51°F, in the household refrigerator in hamburger stand, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Refrigeration Required To Maintain 41*F Or Below; Household Refrigerators May Not Hold Proper Temperature During Peak Usage Periods.) 4(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the entrance snack bar area.)
CHINA WOK
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. 2(Observed 50 pound bags of carrots and onions stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
GRAY SQUIRREL
CAMPSITES
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ISABELLA’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ISLE OF QUE BREWING
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA RUHLS
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Kreamer
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHADY BROOK
CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROY BENNER
CONCESSIONS FUNNEL CAKES MFF3
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BELLA’S PIZZA LLC
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the rear single-door glass-front refrigerator in cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 58°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
HOMER’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks at the time of this inspection.) 2(Sponges observed in the dish sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces.)
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE KIND CAFE
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTY LINE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/14/2020
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CRUISERS CAFE
Date of report: 08/14/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Milk was held at 50°F, in the ice cream preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 58°F, in the cook’s line commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #15935
Date of report: 08/14/2020
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS
Date of report: 08/14/20
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Owner observed in preparation area, wearing watch on arm.)
SHAFER’S RESTAURANT - SOFT SERVE
Date of report: 08/14/20
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCOOPER TROOPER
Date of report: 08/10/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL ENCANTO
Date of report: 08/06/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILLER’S CONCESSIONS-MFF3
Date of report: 08/05/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
BONANZA STEAKHOUSE
Date of report: 08/25/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Static dust observed on ceiling tiles around air diffusers in kitchen.) 2 (One soup on hot-hold bar registering 118*F instead of 135*F or above. Soup was on bar <\2 hrs. Soup removed, reheated to 168*F and placed back on bar.)
CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOM-N-NICKS CONCESSIONS - MFF 3
Date of report: 08/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BARNES AND NOBLE CAFE AT BUCKNELL
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUJI STEAKHOUSE
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG DELICATESSEN
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pre-packaged, grab-and-go cheese, pasta salad, potato salad and stuffed peppers not labeled with name of business, address and full ingredient listing - including all sub-ingredients.) 2(No backflow device on hose at mop sink.)
SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #2
Date of report: 08/18/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40421H
Date of report: 08/17/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE
Date of report: 08/17/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 08/17/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CENTRAL OAK HEIGHTS
Date of report: 08/12/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #17844
Date of report: 08/12/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HENRY LAPP BAKERY & PRODUCE
Date of report: 08/12/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ingredients missing on vinaigrette, chow chow, sweet pepper chunks and sweet pickle relish.)
MCDONALD’S #17733
Date of report: 08/11/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HIDDEN VALLEY CAMPING RES
Date of report: 08/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Row of lights not shielded in kitchen area.)
CINN-FUL TREATS
Date of report: 08/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1604
Date of report: 08/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(2 quarts of chocolate milk observed for sale with sell-by dates of Aug 5. Both were pulled and discarded.)
DAVY’S FRESH MARKET
Date of report: 08/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE FOOD BARN
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARTLEY TWP RECREATION CENTER
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JR’S SOFT PRETZELS & MORE
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pre-packaged candy and salads (chicken, tuna, macaroni, etc...) not fully labeled to include address of facility and all ingredients including any sub-ingredients. Weight or volume also needs to be listed.)
JUST JAC’S @ UNION CO WEST END FAIR - MFF 3
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a copy of the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
LARRY’S PIZZA & SUBS
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG FREEZ
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
REXY’S GOURMET DOGS - TFF 3
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.) 2(No ServSafe was available for review. Owner will need to register for the 5-year manager course.) 3(Facility did not have a temporary handsink setup at start of inspection. Owner borrowed a insulated cooler from a nearby facility to correct. Sanitarian held opening of facility till handsink was setup.)
SNYDER’S (HALE’S) HAWAIIN SHAVED ICE
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY WEST END FIRE CO
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY
Date of report: 08/05/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1)3 Similac Soy baby formulas with use by 1 Feb 20 and 1 Similac advance with use by 1 Jul 20 observed for sale. All were pulled and discarded. 12 cans of soup, tuna, beans, olives and peppers all with damaged seams observed for sale. All were pulled and will be discarded.) 2(Mouse droppings observed in corner of warehouse and along the Western wall of facility at shipping doors and in sorting room only along Western wall.) 3(No backflow device on hose at mop sink at receive dock.)
HIDEAWAY LATTE CAFFE
Date of report: 08/04/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on wall, ceiling and electrical conduit in corner of kitchen.)