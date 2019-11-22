Arabella Parker succumbed to her injuries and died Friday afternoon, according to the 3-year old's aunt, Mandy Kegler.
The child's health had been improving over the past two days after being taken off life support Wednesday. Her health began to take a turn overnight, family members said, and the girl struggled to breathe. Parker died around 1:20 p.m.
Doctors were able to put the child at ease before she passed away, Kegler said. The child surprised doctors by breathing on her own for nearly 36 hours, Kegler said. Kegler was granted court-appointed custody earlier this month.
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after Stonington state troopers said the child was beaten so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton that she needed part of her brain removed.
Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, was also charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Stonington state Trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it.
Community members, including Pastor Mark Gitten, of h2church, Sunbury, hosted candlelight vigils on behalf of Parker this week. Hundreds of Arabella supporters arrived at four vigils held the past three days in Danville, Sunbury, Trevorton and Shamokin.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.