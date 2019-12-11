SUNBURY — Mandy Kegler, the aunt and legal guardian of 3-year-old fatal child abuse victim Arabella Parker, will attend the preliminary arraignments of accused killer Jahrid Burgess and his girlfriend, Samantha Delcamp, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Kegler's sister, Delcamp, 24, and Burgess, 19, both of Trevorton, are accused of homicide. Arabella died after being on life support for a month.
Kegler, of Sunbury, said on Wednesday she was going to attend the hearings and that she hasn't spoken to Delcamp since she was arrested late last month.
"I will be there and I want to hear what they have to say," Kegler said. "I will continue to fight for justice for Arabella and I want those responsible to be brought to justice."
Kegler was awarded full custody of Parker last month. Earlier this week Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones granted Kegler's request to cremate the child's remains.
Arabella’s father, Karl Parker, refused to agree to cremation and said he had a Valley church willing to pay for a full funeral service.
Kegler said the child had gone through enough and just wanted Arabella to rest in peace.
Karl Parker is imprisoned at State Correctional Institution-Coal Township on robbery charges. Karl Parker was released from prison in 2012 but had a DUI charge which got his probation revoked in 2018.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic will preside over Thursday's hearings. He decided to move the arraignments from his Shamokin office to the Northumberland County Courthouse due to the high publicity of the case. Gembic said he moved the hearings for safety concerns.
State police say Burgess beat Arabella so badly on Oct. 10 she needed part of her brain removed.
Delcamp is charged as an accomplice in the homicide by Stonington state Trooper Brian Siebert and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. State police said the woman allowed her child to remain near Burgess even though she knew the abuse was taking place.
Matulewicz said in court the investigation is ongoing and investigators would follow all leads no matter where it took them.
Both Burgess and Delcamp told Gembic during their initial arraignment that they intended to hire private attorneys to handle their cases.
Both are locked up without bail. Burgess is in the Northumberland County Jail. Delcamp is being held at Snyder County Prison.