LEWISBURG — Nearly 40 people listened to psychologist and author Peg Dawson on Thursday discuss kids who are struggling with executive functioning.
The free 90-minute online presentation, held at Bucknell University’s Academic West, was presented by the Lewisburg YMCA, Bucknell University and the Pennsylvania Rural Health Initiative for parents to help their kids reach their potential. Executive skills refer to the brain-based, cognitive processes that help people to regulate their behavior, make decisions and set and achieve goals.
“There are three primary ways that parents and teachers can help kids with weak executive skills,” said Dawson, the co-author of “Smart But Scattered” and on the staff of the Center for Learning and Attention Disorders at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “One, a person can change the environment to reduce the impact of weak executive skills, so we’re not trying to change the kid at all, we’re just trying to create an environment that’s more supportive or less punishing.
The other two ways are to teach the children executive skills or use incentives to get youngsters to use skills that are hard for them, she said.
Functional skills, which are the first to develop in children, are response inhibition, working memory, emotional control, flexibility, sustained attention, and task initiation. Examples of executive functioning include paying attention; organizing, planning, and prioritizing; starting tasks and staying focused on them to completion; understanding different points of view; regulating emotions; and metacognition (self-monitoring).
Most students in middle school are only emerging with executive skills. It takes until age 25 to reach full maturation, said Dawson.
The best invention for executive skills takes five to 10 minutes a day. For example, to foster planning and prioritizing, the key strategy is to plan with your kids not for your kids, said Dawson.
Another example, to foster organization, the key strategy is to keep it simple and be willing to tolerate a little more disorder than you’re comfortable with, said Dawson.
Metacognition is the ability to stand back and take a birds-eye view one’s self in a situation. It is the ability to observe how to problem solve. It also includes self-monitoring and self-evaluative skills.
The key strategies for parents to use — “the biggest bang for the buck” — is to keep tasks and chores brief or build in breaks; give your child something to look forward to when the effortful task is done; build in choice whenever possible; use lists and checklists as reminders; and build in routines, said Dawson.
Heather Cantagello, director of professional education at Bucknell University, said the program was “really practical.”
“You should be able to walk out of here tonight with ideas you can implement right away as a parent,” she said.
She said Dawson’s presentation is “just the tip of the iceberg” and “just a taste” of what she can offer parents.
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said the event was made possible thanks to support from the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health’s Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania (HIRP) COVID relief funding.
Sally Krouse, of Selinsgrove, said she gathered “lots of good information.”
“I wish we had it a long time ago,” she said.