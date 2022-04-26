Inspired by her upbringing in Lewisburg, and the surrounding Amish communities, Author Wendy Rich Stetson will be doing a reading and book signing of her new book, "Hometown," at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, Lewisburg, during Arts Festival weekend, this Friday, at 6 p.m.
Nearly two decades ago, Stetson, a Lewisburg High School graduate, was fresh out of acting school when inspiration struck. An episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show was on television featuring romance writers, and the Lewisburg native said to herself, “I can do that.”
Although inspiration may have hit close to home it was never Stetson’s intention to write an Amish romance.
“I just wanted to tell a story of a spunky heroine and a dreamy hero in a gorgeous setting who fight for love, despite the fact that they come from vastly different worlds," Stetson said.
"I came up with the premise of, what would happen if a girl moved back to her hometown in Pennsylvania and fell in love with an Amish guy. Twenty years and endless edits later, 'Hometown' is now in the hands of readers.”
Hometown is described by Stetson as a small-town romance with a 21st-century vibe.
While maintaining its PG-13 rating, "'Hometown' is not your Grandma’s Amish romance,” she added.
However, she took the responsibility of writing about another culture seriously.
“When I first started working on 'Hometown,' my only resources were books and the observations I made from interacting with the Amish people in my town, Stetson said. "Now, many online sources offer details about all aspects of Amish life. I have read many books, watched videos, read blogs and written to other authors of Amish fiction for help.
“I think lots of us who grew up in small towns fear getting trapped," she said. "We worry we’ll never experience life outside the tiny community we know and that knows us so well. I grew up in a town very like Green Ridge (in the novel), and like Tessa (the main character), I both longed to leave and was afraid to strike it on my own. Finding home is a strong theme in the book. As a farm girl living in Manhattan I understand what it means to rebel against your hometown, and yet feel it is indelibly a part of who you are,” she said.
Stetson likens herself to the main character, Tessa, a tall, curly-haired redhead, she said. “But Tessa is braver and ultimately more generous than I am."
Many of the characters and place names in the book are little tributes to people and places in her life.
Her advice to other aspiring writers is to "write the story you would want to read, tell a tale that thrills and delights and amuses you and you’ll find no end to your inspiration.”