SELINSGROVE — Author and advocate Irshad Manji will present the Alice Pope Shade Lecture on “Taboo Questions About Identity: How To Discuss Faith, Justice and Politics Without Melting Down,” this month at Susquehanna University.
The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Degenstein Center Theater. It is free and open to the public.
Manji is an advocate of a reformist interpretation of Islam and a senior fellow with the University of Oxford’s Initiative for Global Ethics and Human Right.
She is also the founder and president of Moral Courage College, which teaches people worldwide how to turn contentious issues into constructive conversations and healthy teamwork.
Manji was the first recipient of Oprah Winfrey’s Chutzpah Award for “audacity, nerve, boldness, and conviction” and is a New York Times bestselling author. Her latest book, Don’t Label Me: How to Do Diversity Without Inflaming the Culture Wars, is a unique conversation about diversity, bigotry and our common humanity.
Susquehanna’s annual Shade lecture is sponsored by the Alice Pope Shade Fund, established in 1983 by Pope’s daughter, Susquehanna graduate Rebecca Shade.
— MARCIA MOORE