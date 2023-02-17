SELINSGROVE — Author and educator Irshad Manji will deliver a lecture Monday, Feb. 27, at Susquehanna University by inviting three students on stage for an open discussion about religion and politics.
The discussion is part of Mangi’s presentation, “Taboo Questions About Identity: How To Discuss Faith, Justice and Politics Without Melting Down,” which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
The event is free and open to the public.
Manji, who was born in Uganda in 1968, is a senior fellow with the University of Oxford’s Initiative for Global Ethics and Human Rights and the founder and president of Moral Courage College, which teaches people how to turn contentious issues into constructive conversations and healthy teamwork and author.
Her latest book, “Don’t Label Me: How to Do Diversity Without Inflaming the Culture Wars,” focuses on diversity, bigotry and humanity. The lecture is provided by the Alice Pope Shade Fund.