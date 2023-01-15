MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Authorities and emergency personnel from multiple municipalities and departments conducted a search for a 67-year-old man who left Geisinger Medical Center Saturday evening against medical advice.
According to Mahoning Township police, Geisinger was concerned for the unnamed Schuylkill County patient’s health which initiated the search at 5:39 p.m.
Mahoning police and the Montour County Emergency Management Agency coordinated a local search along with Danville and Riverside police, Geisinger Security, the Montour County EMA Drone Team, East End Fire Company, Danville Fire Department companies and Pennsylvania State Police in Frackville.
State police conducted a welfare check at the man’s residence and found him safe and secure just before 3 a.m., Mahoning Township Police said.