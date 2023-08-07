Authorities have identified the woman found in the Susquehanna River on Saturday.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.
An autopsy was completed on the body of Susan Guthrie of the Berwick area on Monday, Lynn said.
"The autopsy is completed and further investigation and studies are needed at this time," Lynn said Monday afternoon.
The coroner said it didn’t appear the woman was in the river for a long time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 570-275-1867.