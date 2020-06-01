Police are investigating a shooting incident at 17th and Market streets in Lewisburg.
According to public 911 radio communications, authorities are conducing a search.
Bucknell University officials sent out an alert asking anyone in the area to seek safe shelter.
“Please be advised that a shooting incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. this evening on West Market Street in the area of Giant Market and Miller Center,” the Bucknell alert said.
At least two people were shot, according to the 911 radio communications.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.