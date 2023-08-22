LEWISBURG — The borough of Lewisburg and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver who damaged the newly applied sealant coat of the borough office parking lot.
The borough reported that a black pick-up truck drove through the barricades and cones at 11:32 a.m. Saturday and caused damage to the recently applied sealant coat. The borough office is located at 55 S. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
The borough closed the parking lot and driveway on Friday until Monday for the seal coating and line painting project.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is looking for information on the driver and the vehicle.
If you recognize this vehicle, contact the BVRPD at (570) 524-4302 or office@bvrpd.org with any information.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER