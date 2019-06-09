SUNBURY — A man struck and killed by a train just south of Sunbury on Sunday was walking on the tracks and did not appear to hear the train horn behind him, an eyewitness said.
Now the Northumberland County Coroner is asking for the public’s help in determining the victim’s identity.
The fatality occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks parallel to Route 147, about 100 yards north of Brush Valley Road in Lower Augusta Township.
The witness, Brennan Davi, 17, of Sunbury, said he was driving south on Route 147 when he saw a man walking north on the tracks. The northbound train was about 100 feet behind the man and the engineer was blowing the horn.
“He stumbled a little bit,” Davi said. “He didn’t bother to look behind him.”
At first, Davi wasn’t quite sure the train had hit the man.
“The train passed. I didn’t know if he got off on the other side,” he said. “The train passed and I saw the body.”
Coroner James F. Kelley said the unidentified white male, believed to be his 40s or 50s, was pronounced dead of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. A tattoo on his upper back read “White Boy,” said Kelley, who responded to the scene with Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob. State police at Stonington and the state police Forensic Services Unit also responded, along with emergency medical personnel.
The engineer stopped the train north of the accident scene, just before where the tracks pass under Route 147, just south of Sunbury.
Kelley asked that anyone with information about the victim to contact him through the Northumberland County Communications Center at 570-988-4539.
State police and the coroner said late Sunday night that the investigation is ongoing.