SELINSGROVE — Two nationally known experts on poverty and inequality debated on the Susquehanna University Sretansky Concert Hall stage Wednesday night, disagreeing mostly about whether America is doing enough to help the poor.
During a spirited back and forth, Edward Conard, author of “The Upside of Inequality: How Good Intentions Undermine the Middle Class” (2016) debated Mark Rank, best known for his book, “One Nation, Underprivileged: Why American Poverty Affects Us All".
Conard and Rank were asked a series of six questions that were open to debate. The first question posed was what can be done in the short term to help the poor.
The obvious answer, said Rank was to create more jobs that pay a living wage and provide benefits. Rank contends that 40 percent of all the current jobs in the United States are low paying jobs. In the long term, the way to deal with poverty is through education so that more people could take those jobs and join the middle class.
Conard disagreed with the 40 percent number; figured it was lower than that. He countered by saying that Americans overall were better paid than the poor in Europe.
"For those who can't work," Conard said, "Of course we have to help them. The elderly, the disabled. We can and we do help them."
There was disagreement about the viability of a universal basic income. Rank thought it could work, and certainly would help the poor immediately. "It would be a very direct way of helping people," he said.
Conard was against the idea of giving people free money. "You'd be taking money away from people who need it and giving it to people who don't," he said.
"One size does not fit all," Conard continued. "We need to tailor help to people's needs. And, by the way, this would be a very hard sell as many Americans would say we'd be giving people something for nothing."
Another question was: Does the U.S. provide enough of a social safety net for the poor?
Rank said, "In the U.S., we punish the poor, by making it hard to apply for needed social programs."
Conard disagreed, and cited statistics saying that "on the contrarary, compared to our European counterparts, America does compare well in terms of social programs for the poor."
At the end of the 70-minute debate, there was one agreement between the two authors — that the earned tax credit is a good thing and does help those in poverty who are nonetheless working.
The debate was moderated by Matt Rousu, dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business. More than 150 people, most of whom were students, attended the debate, which was also open to the public.