SHAMOKIN DAM — A new clinic offering services to people with autism is opening at the former Tedd’s Restaurant in the borough.
Mission Autism Clinics (MAC) will hold a grand opening and provide tours of the new 6,000-square-foot building located at 45 State Route 11 to the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7.
“We strictly offer ABA (Applied Behavior Therapy) for children with autism,” said Harry Hinkle, director of community outreach.
The clinic’s board-certified therapists will partner with Valley speech, occupational and physical therapists to provide services and will offer a day program for early intervention of young children with autism and an after-school program, he said.
The Shamokin Dam location will be the fourth that has opened in the state since last June. Other clinics are in Bloomsburg, Pittston and Sugarloaf.
“We plan to bring more services to rural areas where they aren’t as readily available,” said Hinkle.
Denise Skotedis is leasing the newly constructed building to Mission Autism Clinics six years after the longtime family eatery closed.
After razing the restaurant 4 1/2 years after it closed, Skotedis began constructing the new office space in the spring of 2019 with up to three separate spaces.
“A yearlong redevelopment of the property began in the spring of 2019,” she said. “Upon completion of the building we had some interest in a few of the spaces and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything went into lockdown.”
Skotedis said their vision of finding a tenant “was grim” due to the health crisis until December 2020 when Mission Autism Clinics reached out and an agreement was made to lease the entire building.
“Finally, there is some renewed energy at the northern end of the Strip with MAC as our new tenants and our new neighbors across the street, W&L Nissan,” she said.