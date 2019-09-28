DANVILLE — Officials say an autopsy will be performed Monday on a Super 8 employee fatally shot by a Missouri man Thursday.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed Derrick Potts, 50, of Brunswick, N.J., was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.
Dave Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., was arrested for the shooting Friday. State police at Milton say Downing and Potts got into an argument over the alleged rape of Downing’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Miqueal La Myra Brown.
According to court documents, Brown claims Potts and other men raped her at the Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 35 Sheraton Road. Troopers say Brown faces charges of hindering apprehension and providing false reports to law enforcement personnel.
Troopers say Downing and Pott’s entered the employee’s room when a fight ensued about an alleged rape. That’s when Downing fired a pistol one to three times, striking the victim in the head and killing him, troopers said.
They are both scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Danville District Judge Marvin Shrawder at 10 a.m. Oct. 11.