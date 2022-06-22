Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SNYDER SOMERSET TIOGA UNION YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, GETTYSBURG, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, WELLSBORO, WILLIAMSPORT, AND YORK.