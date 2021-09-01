Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for flooding rains. High 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.