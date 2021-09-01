It’s easy to do a double take comparing previous Mitsubishi Outlanders to the 2022 model year. The completely redesigned compact SUV’s design is near elegant inside and out with sculpted sides and a vertical headlight scheme that is oddly charming.
Mitsubishi has been gaining ground, in part due to a cross-sharing agreement between French automaker Renault and Yokohama, Japan-based Nissan. With Tokyo-based Mitsubishi, the trio sells nearly 10 percent of all vehicles on the global stage.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, not a merger, was formed after Nissan acquired a controlling interest in Mitsubishi and explains why the new Outlander is closely hinged to the redesigned Nissan Rogue.
The Alliance allows the three companies to share engineering, design and technology expertise without duplicating efforts.
Attractively priced base models’ ES, SE and SEL with launch editions of the SE and SEL are available with front or all-wheel drive priced between $27-$37,000 in your driveway.
Pros:
- Impressive design
- Available quilted interior
- Large cargo area
Cons:
- Useless third row seats
- Underpowered engine
- Continuously variable transmission
Our SEL tester was equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels and all-season paws — a sort of mixed blessing of better handling with more road noise at higher speeds.
The sole engine is a 2.5-liter inline four cylinder that makes 181 ponies and is mated to an eight-speed form of continuously variable transmission. Weighing in at just under two tons, the zero to 60 mile-per-hour clocked a dismal 10.5 seconds with four adults onboard.
Aside from poor acceleration, the new Outlander checks most of the boxes consumers are looking for in an SUV. Driving impressions were favorable with a complaint ride, firm braking, weighted steering and firm suspension.
Gearing and pedal pressure sensitivity are adjusted in a variety of drive modes including Eco, Normal, Tarmac (Sport) along with gravel, snow and mud.
The Outlander is wider, lengthier and has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor allowing more cabin room to stretch. Passengers have ample shoulder and legroom, discounting the pop-up third row all-together. Keeping it folded adds to segment leading 79.7 cubic feet of cargo.
The Outlander shines with its near luxury interior look and feel. While subjective, we think the materials and design factors on our SEL tester were top-notch, near Lexus quality with fit and finish.
Our tester was laden with Nu-lux leather door panels draped in black and tan surfaces with semi aniline quilted seating surfaces, part of the available Touring package which also includes 10.8-inch heads up display, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof and rear pull-up shades. It is opulent.
Standard on the SEL is an oversize nine-inch navigation screen coupled with a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Overhead and side camera views assist while parking.
A plethora of driver assist features are standard in the SEL including adaptive cruise, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alerts, front and rear automatic braking, pedestrian detection and lane departure warning.
Be sure to test drive the new Outlander as well as rivals’ Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4 for comparison.
Cutlines:
The completely redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has available 20-inch wheels, a unique vertical headlight design and third row seating best kept folded. (Photos by Len Ingrassia)
Digital cockpit and quilted seating bring the new Outlander on par with other compact SUVs and looks larger than most.
Oversize doors make entry and exit a simple task.